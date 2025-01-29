All 76ers

Philadelphia Eagles Stars Show Love to Tyrese Maxey After Lakers Win

Tyrese Maxey had a big night against the Lakers, landing support from Eagles stars.

Justin Grasso

Jan 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) before action against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) before action against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Tuesday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Wells Fargo Center had some big names from the NFL in attendance.

Philadelphia Eagles receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith were among many players from the NFC Championship-winning squad to attend Tuesday night’s battle.

After the Super Bowl-bound players took part in ringing the bell before the game, they sat courtside to see Tyrese Maxey battle it out against LeBron James.

Following Tuesday’s action, the NFL stars showed love to Maxey.

Despite a rough showing throughout the first half of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers have been finding a way to hit their stride lately while shorthanded.

On Tuesday, Maxey had another strong performance, which outshined the competition and helped the Sixers collect another win.

In 36 minutes of action, Maxey attempted 26 shots from the field. From deep, he attempted 11 shots and had nine free-throw opportunities.

Jan 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for a shot past Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The veteran guard made 15 of his field goals and went 100 percent from the charity stripe. Maxey finished the matchup with a game-high 43 points. He also had three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Philadelphia snapped LA’s four-game win streak by issuing the Lakers a 118-104 loss. In addition to snapping the streak, the Sixers improved their own winning streak by making it three victories in a row. Last week, the Sixers took down the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls during a back-to-back set.

On Wednesday, the Sixers will look to complete another as they host the Sacramento Kings.

After collecting the victory on Tuesday, the Sixers are set for a 7:30 PM ET tip against the Kings on Wednesday.

