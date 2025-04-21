Potential 76ers Target Declares For NBA Draft
The Philadelphia 76ers had quite a rough season, having struggled with injuries to all of their biggest stars throughout the year. While things may not have ended as the Philadelphia faithful would have wanted, it did leave them in a good spot for the upcoming NBA draft.
The Sixers finished the season off with a record of 24-58, which was the third worst in the Eastern Conference and the fifth worst in the entire league. This gives them a 41.2 percent chance of landing a top-four pick in the draft, as well as a 10.5 percent chance of landing the first overall pick, according to Tankathon.
The general consensus surrounding the first pick is that it will be Cooper Flagg from Duke University, after the 18-year-old had an explosive freshman year. Flagg averaged 19.2 points, doing so on 48.1 percent from the field, as well as 7.5 rebounds per game. These stats were enough to decorate the freshman with plenty of accolades, including the ACC's Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year, among others.
His numbers only went up in the NCCA tournament, as Flagg would erupt for 21 points per game along with 7.6 rebounds, which helped Duke make it to the semifinals before getting knocked out by eventual runners-up Houston.
While there were some doubts earlier on in the year about the Blue Devil staying in college for another year, Flagg cleared the air by announcing that he is declaring for the 2025 NBA draft. While the Sixers would hope to land the number one overall pick, there are four teams with better odds, including the New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Utah Jazz.