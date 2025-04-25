Potential Sixers Draft Target Compared to Pair of All-Star Guards
Heading into the NBA Draft lottery, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of multiple teams for a high pick. Finishing with the league's fifth-worst record, they have a 10.5% chance at the No. 1 selection and a 42.1% of landing in the top four.
Earlier this week, the people at Bleacher Report did a simulation of the draft lottery and provided projected picks. The Sixers made a sizable jump in the scenario, climbing all the way to the second overall pick. With the selection, they took Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.
While the Sixers are in good shape with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain, they could still find use for Dylan Harper, particularly since he's 6'6" 215 pounds and potentially capable of playing a wing-creator role. Between Maxey, McCain and Harper, that lineup could apply tons of ball-handling and shotmaking pressure on defenses.
Harper is one of numerous prospects in the incoming class with the potential to become a high-level talent in the NBA. The dynamic guard also received strong player comparisons, drawing similarities to All-Stars Jalen Brunson and De'Aaron Fox.
In his lone college season, Harper showed the potential of being a promising offensive talent at the next level. Across 29 games at Rutgers, he averaged 19.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 4.0 APG. Three-point shooting will be a key area of development for him moving forward, but he isn't afraid to let it fly from beyond the arc.
Harper is one of the most touted prospects in this class, but his fit on the Sixers could be viewed as questionable. The team already has an All-Star caliber lead guard in Tyrese Maxey. While drafting Harper could give the team a twin-headed monster in the backcourt, not being on the ball could stunt his development.
Fit aside, Harper is someone who should certainly be on the Sixers' radar at the top of this draft. If he's able to reach his full potential, it could give the team a pair of dynamic guards to build around for years to come.
For now, all the Sixers can do is await their draft fate. They have to finish in the top six if they want a chance at landing a promising young talent. If not, their selection will convey to the OKC Thunder.