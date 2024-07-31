Potential Sixers Free Agency Prospect Signs With Rival Knicks
With the Philadelphia 76ers likely in the market for a veteran forward, one name to keep an eye on was Precious Achiuwa.
Considering Achiuwa plays a position in need for Philadelphia and has ties to 76ers head coach Nick Nurse, there was a potential link between the former Toronto Raptors veteran and Philadelphia.
You can cross Achiuwa off the list at this point.
On Tuesday, the New York Knicks announced they had re-signed the veteran forward.
Achiuwa remains a direct rival of the 76ers.
Although he started his career with the Miami Heat in 2020, the former first-round pick landed in the trade to the Raptors, which helped the Heat acquire Kyle Lowry. Achiuwa would spend two full seasons with the Raptors as a backup center.
During the 2023-2024 season, which served as Achiuwa’s third season with the Raptors, he found himself traded after appearing in 25 games. With 153 games under his belt in Toronto, Achiuwa wrapped up his time with the Raptors after producing nine points and six rebounds per game. He was a piece in the in-season blockbuster trade that helped the Knicks land OG Anunoby.
With the Knicks, Achiuwa appeared in 49 games. He even picked up 18 starts throughout the final stretch of the season. The veteran averaged 24 minutes on the court. During that time, he made 52 percent of his shots to score eight points per game. He came down with six rebounds per outing.
The Knicks had a busy offseason, which didn’t include Achiuwa right away. With the veteran remaining on the free agency market weeks after it opened, the Knicks took advantage of the situation and retained the 24-year-old for a reported $6 million deal.
As for the Sixers, they remain on the hunt for another veteran addition. This week, they signed another guard by adding former Denver Nuggets veteran Reggie Jackson.