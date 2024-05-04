Potential Sixers Target Had 'Extensive Discussions' With Current Team
Following their postseason exit at the hands of the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers are now focused on the offseason. It is sure to be a busy summer as they are armed with draft capital and a sizable amount of cap space.
With a pair of stars and money to spend in free agency, the Sixers have set themselves up to be an enticing destination for star talent. One name that has been consistently linked to them in recent weeks is LA Clippers forward Paul George.
Earlier this year, the Clippers locked down Kawhi Leonard with a long-term extension. They also had discussions with George, but no deal ever came about. Now, the All-Star forward has a chance to hit the open market a year early by declining his player option.
In a recent story for The Athletic, Sam Amick detailed the latest regarding George and the Clippers. He reported the two sides had discussions on an extension leading up to the trade deadline.
“Team sources say there have been extensive discussions between the two sides, most notably heading into the February trade deadline, but the absence of a deal, as free agency nears, has now opened the Clippers to outside risk. Teams such as the 76ers and Orlando Magic (that are flush with salary cap space) are known to have interest.”
George, who turned 34 this week, is coming off a season with the Clippers where he averaged 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 3.5 APG. He also appeared in 74 games, his highest games played mark since 2019.
Between Joel Embiid being in his prime and the emergence of Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers are likely going to be aggressive come free agency. As one of the biggest potential names on the market, George will be a key name to monitor.