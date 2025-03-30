All 76ers

Raptors Rule Out Key Starter vs Sixers

Toronto Raptors have ruled out Immanuel Quickley against the Sixers on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared Butler (12) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared Butler (12) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Toronto Raptors pay a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night, they’ll miss a key starter as Immanuel Quickley will get the night off.

According to the official NBA injury report, Quickley is getting a night of rest against the Sixers, which has become a common trend for Toronto down the stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season,

When the Raptors hosted the Sixers back on March 12, Quickley was among several names on the injury report. Although he wasn’t dealing with a setback, he was inactive for the matchup for the same reason.

Immanuel Quickle
Mar 28, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots the ball over Charlotte Hornets guards Josh Green (10) and Nick Smith Jr. (8) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Raptors have kept up with the trend of having Quickley on and off the court throughout March. He played in consecutive games on just one occasion this month. When the Raptors hosted the Charlotte Hornets for their most recent matchup on March 28, Quickley played for 27 minutes. He scored 19 points and dished out nine assists in the 108-97 win.

This season, the former New York Knicks guard has just 30 games under his belt. He is averaging 18 points on 42 percent shooting, along with four rebounds and six assists.

At this stage in the year, the Sixers are eliminated from playoff contention. Winning only affects them negatively, as they have a top-six protected first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While the Raptors haven’t reached the point of elimination just yet, they are outside of the NBA Play-In Tournament with a 27-47 record.

Considering Toronto is still resting key players like Quickley, they don’t seem all that motivated to fight for the final Play-In position. Still, the Raptors are on a three-game winning streak, while the Sixers enter Sunday’s matchup with seven losses in a row.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News