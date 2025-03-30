Raptors Rule Out Key Starter vs Sixers
When the Toronto Raptors pay a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night, they’ll miss a key starter as Immanuel Quickley will get the night off.
According to the official NBA injury report, Quickley is getting a night of rest against the Sixers, which has become a common trend for Toronto down the stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season,
When the Raptors hosted the Sixers back on March 12, Quickley was among several names on the injury report. Although he wasn’t dealing with a setback, he was inactive for the matchup for the same reason.
The Raptors have kept up with the trend of having Quickley on and off the court throughout March. He played in consecutive games on just one occasion this month. When the Raptors hosted the Charlotte Hornets for their most recent matchup on March 28, Quickley played for 27 minutes. He scored 19 points and dished out nine assists in the 108-97 win.
This season, the former New York Knicks guard has just 30 games under his belt. He is averaging 18 points on 42 percent shooting, along with four rebounds and six assists.
At this stage in the year, the Sixers are eliminated from playoff contention. Winning only affects them negatively, as they have a top-six protected first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While the Raptors haven’t reached the point of elimination just yet, they are outside of the NBA Play-In Tournament with a 27-47 record.
Considering Toronto is still resting key players like Quickley, they don’t seem all that motivated to fight for the final Play-In position. Still, the Raptors are on a three-game winning streak, while the Sixers enter Sunday’s matchup with seven losses in a row.