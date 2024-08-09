Several New Sixers Appear in Offseason Montage Video

All 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers had a few new members in the building recently.

May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of center court with the Philadelphia 76ers logo before game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Next year, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to look a lot different.

While the team is still built around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, a busy offseason led to many changes for the 2024-2025 roster.

Lately, some of the new additions have been in the gym at the team’s practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. This week, the Sixers’ social media team offered a preview of some of the new additions putting in work with a montage video.

76ers rookie Jared McCain has been in the building after spending his summer in Utah and Las Vegas, competing for the Sixers’ Summer League squad.

The former Duke standout joins the 76ers after his freshman effort in the NCAA. In 36 games, McCain averaged 14 points on 46 percent shooting from the field. He entered the 2024 NBA Draft as one of the best three-point shooters in the draft after he averaged 41 percent from deep in 2023-2024.

McCain dropped to No. 16 on draft night. The Sixers kept their pick and brought McCain on to be their first first-round pick in over two years.

In addition to McCain, the Sixers recently hosted two veterans, who are joining the squad for the next season. The veteran center Andre Drummond inked a deal with the Sixers on the first day of free agency. After getting linked to the Sixers at the 2024 trade deadline, Drummond stuck with the Chicago Bulls for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season.

But it didn’t take long for Drummond to decide he wanted to reunite with the Sixers. Back in 2021, Drummond inked a one-year deal with Philadelphia. Midway through the year, he was included in the deal that helped the Sixers pick up James Harden.

Lastly, the Sixers brought on the veteran guard Reggie Jackson. Looking to finalize their roster with low-cost veterans, Jackson was a intriguing player after getting traded by the Denver Nuggets and waived by the Charlotte Hornets. Before Jackson met with the Philly media for the first time, he participated in a workout with his former Detroit Pistons teammate in Drummond. The two veterans look forward to linking on the court once again years later.

