Shaq and Dwight Howard End Longstanding Feud Amid HOF Request
Earlier this month, former Philadelphia 76ers big man Dwight Howard was named to the Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2025. Along with getting his name enshrined forever among the all-time greats, he's also managed to bury the hatchet with one of his biggest critics.
Dating back to the height of NBA career, Howard and Shaquille O'Neal have had a very public back-and-forth. Despite this, Howard still asked the legendary center to be among those to walk him out on stage when he is officially inducted into the Hall of Fame.
After Howard made the request on social media, Shaq took to his podcast to give his answer. He's willing to put his differences aside and stand alongside him for this historic achievement.
"I'll do it," Shaq said. "I'll be there. That's my guy."
After Shaq agreed to Howard's request, the eight-time All-Star took to social media with a follow-up post. He thanked the LA Lakers legend for his approval and listed all the others he hopes will join them on the stage that night. Howard also wants Kevin Garnett, Dennis Rodman, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to escort him.
Howard will most be remembered for his time with the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets. However, the Sixers are among the many stops the former No. 1 pick had at the tail end of his career.
Following his lone championship victory with the Lakers in 2020, the Sixers signed a 35-year-old Howard to slot in at backup center. He did what he could to man the second unit behind Joel Embiid, averaging 7.0 PPG and 8.4 RPG across 69 matchups.
Howard's time in Philly only ended up lasting one season, as he departed in 2022 for one final run with the Lakers.