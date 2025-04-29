Should 76ers Plan For Guerschon Yabusele's Replacement?
The Philadelphia 76ers have quite the offseason ahead of themselves, as they come off of a disastrous season, which saw them finish at the bottom of the Atlantic division with a record of 24-58. While things may not have gone well for the team as a whole, they certainly had individual highlights, including the acquisition of Guerschon Yabusele.
It’s safe to say that the Sixers took a risk on the Frenchman, given that he had been out of the league for five years, spending time in different leagues around the world. But their gamble would pay off as Yabusele averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
The big catch surrounding Yabusele’s return to the NBA was that he only signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia, meaning that in the upcoming offseason, teams around the league can reach out and negotiate with the 29-year-old. Given the aforementioned stats that Yabusele put up, it wouldn't be unrealistic to see multiple teams around the league pursue his signature.
If this is the case, the Sixers' front office may want to plan for the potential exit of Yabusele in the offseason. Luckily for them, there are plenty of choices to look over if they have to.
Jonathan Kuminga
Jonathan Kuminga has been labeled as a potential target for Philadelphia to take a look at for some time, given that his contract with the Golden State Warriors is set to come to an end at the conclusion of the season. Given that it is the end of his rookie deal, Kuminga is slated to become a restricted free agent, meaning the Warriors can match any offer made to their young star.
Kuminga went into the Warriors’ postseason run off a tricky season, averaging 15.3 points per game on 45.4 percent from the field. He did this despite suffering from a sprained ankle, which kept him out of 31 games.
Precious Achiuwa
As things stand, Precious Achiuwa is set to hit free agency at the end of the season, following the New York Knicks’ playoff run. It will come off a season where he was a key figure on New York’s bench, averaging 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game across 20 minutes of time on the court.
One of the things that both Achiuwa and the aforementioned Kuminga have that the Sixers’ front office could be interested in is youthful energy, given that Daryl Morey wants the team to get “younger” next season.
It would also help that Achiuwa has been in the Atlantic Division for some time, having spent three seasons with the Toronto Raptors as well as the Knicks, meaning he is more than familiar with his divisional opponents.