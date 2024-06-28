All 76ers

Sixers Adding Memphis Prospect After 2024 NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers are adding a Memphis forward after the 2024 NBA Draft.

Memphis' David Jones (8) guards Wichita State's Colby Rogers (4) during the game between Wichita State and University of Memphis at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, February 3, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft has concluded, teams have started picking up the remaining prospects and adding them through two-way and Exhibit-10 deals.

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to bring on Memphis prospect David Jones through a two-way contract, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Jones, a forward from West Virginia, spent his NCAA run with several schools. During the 2020-2021 season, Jones attended DePaul. He competed there following 76ers center Paul Reed’s run.

During his freshman effort, Jones appeared in just nine games, seeing the court for an average of 14 minutes. In his sophomore effort, Jones’ playing time increased, as he became a full-time starter.

Averaging 15 points, seven rebounds, and two assists per game, Jones was turning out to be a productive college player. After his second run at DePaul, Jones hit the transfer portal. He ended up at St. John’s for his junior effort.

In 31 appearances, Jones collected 17 starts and averaged 26 minutes on the floor. During that time, he averaged 13 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. While there might’ve been a chance Jones would wrap up his NCAA career at St. John’s, a coaching change led him to transfer for a second time, landing in Memphis to compete with the Tigers.

Last year, Jones started all 32 games, seeing the court for 32 minutes. He was a standout for Memphis, putting up a career-high 22 points per game, while shooting 46 percent from the field and knocking down 38 percent of his threes. He also averaged eight rebounds per game, along with 2.2 steals.

By joining the Sixers on a two-way deal, Jones is set to potentially compete in Summer League and should be on board for training camp. By the time the regular season starts for the NBA G League, Jones will likely split time between the Delaware Blue Coats and the main roster.

