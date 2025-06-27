Sixers Adding Tennessee Prospect After 2025 NBA Draft
Shortly after the 2025 NBA Draft wrapped up, the Philadelphia 76ers started adding additional rookies as they saw fit. Igor Miličić was one of the team’s post-draft signings. The small forward out of Tennessee joins the Sixers on an Exhibit 10 contract, according to John Chepkevich of DraftExpress.
According to the draft expert, Miličić ranked 70th in the DX Top 100 leading up to the two draft nights.
Miličić hails from Croatia. He stands at 6’10”, weighing 225 pounds. After starting his career overseas in Germany, Miličić decided to go the traditional route, and joined an American program in the NCAA.
He started his NCAA career at Virginia in 2021. After one season in Virginia, Miličić transferred to Charlotte. Two years later, he ended up Tennesse, where he finished his run in the NCAA.
During Miličić’s lone run in the SEC, he started 37 games, seeing the court for an average of 25 minutes. From the field, he made 47 percent of his shots. He attempted a few threes a game, shooting at a 31 percent clip. He averaged nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists.
Miličić will get a chance to showcase his talent with the Sixers. He’ll likely compete for the squad’s Summer League team in Las Vegas next month, then could be on board for Philly’s training camp run in late September/early October. If all goes as expected, Miličić could be joining the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for the 2025-2026 season.