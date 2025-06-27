Sixers Adding Tennessee Prospect After 2025 NBA Draft

Tennessee’s Igor Miličić Jr. has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, I’m told.



The 6’9 ¾" Croatian-Polish forward brings coveted two-way versatility and earned both PIT + GLE invites.



Nice UDFA pickup for Philly, ranking 70th in the final DX Top 100.