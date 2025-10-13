Sixers' Coach Has Positive Analysis on Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid is working his way back into the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup.
While the veteran center has been in the mix at Sixers practices this offseason, there hasn’t been any proof to the public, outside of word of mouth. Philly’s superstar big man did everybody a favor on Sunday and gave them an on-court sample at the team’s annual Blue x White scrimmage.
In Nick Nurse’s eyes, it was just another sign of positive progression from the recovering All-Star.
"Today was a good progression day for him," Nurse told reporters. "Lots of running, lots of five-on-five, lots of early practice stuff, lots of drill work, lots of five-on-zero, just lots of getting him caught up to speed. And then he went out there and did his thing: he shot the ball well, he scored well, he orchestrated the offense well. I thought he ran pretty good as well [in] both directions."
Embiid flashed a little bit of everything in front of Sixers fans, who flocked to Wilmington, Delaware, to see an open practice. While there wasn’t anything new to witness, the fact that it was just business as usual for the one-time MVP was more than enough to leave fans satisfied.
The Sixers just want to see the former Kansas big man healthy again. Even when Embiid isn’t at his best physically, he’s still among the top players in the game. Throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, Embiid battled knee issues.
That year, he averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. He was putting together a historic streak, and had the Sixers in contention in the Eastern Conference. When he underwent surgery in January 2024, the Sixers slipped into the NBA Play-In Tournament.
The 2024-2025 NBA season presented a sharp decline for Embiid. He averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in just 19 games. While the plan throughout the year was to have Embiid rest as much as it was necessary, he eventually decided that a second surgery was needed. His season concluded in February.
The Sixers can’t be sure that Embiid will return to his MVP form once again, but business as usual for the big man is a significant benefit for Philadelphia, who tends to struggle in his absence. Embiid is unlikely to play a full season in his career, but if he can find consistency with his availability once again, the Sixers could find themselves right back in contention in the East.