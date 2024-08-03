Sixers Confirm Tyrese Maxey Question Everybody’s Asking
When Tyrese Maxey sat in front of a room full of reporters to discuss his major contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, viewers at home noticed the All-Star guard looked different.
A noticeably stronger Maxey went viral for looking like he packed on muscle this offseason. Apparently, the max-contracted guard landed a drug test from the NBA after social media couldn’t stop talking about it.
Now, the Sixers’ social media team is adding more fuel to the fire, confirming the fifth-year veteran has been in the weight room lately.
Since entering the NBA in 2020, Maxey has established himself as one of the hardest workers in the Sixers’ organization. He carries the same motivation he had as a rookie as he enters his first season coming off of an All-Star nod.
These days, Maxey knows his role as the team’s starting point guard. When he entered the 2023-2024 NBA season, Maxey took over for the disgruntled ten-time All-Star, James Harden, as the primary ball-handler.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
In 70 games, Maxey averaged 26 points and six assists. Both stats marked new career highs for the former Kentucky star.
Heading into year five, Maxey has major expectations attached. Not only did he appear at the NBA’s All-Star game and won the league’s Most Improved Player of the Year award, but Maxey was issued a reported five-year contract, which exceeds $200 million.
As the Sixers invest major bucks into the star guard for years to come, Maxey will have to maintain a high level of play. Fortunately for the Sixers, he has proven to be a hard-working and confident veteran who has continued to exceed expectations year in and year out.
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
Former Sixers Veteran Sounds Off on Ben Simmons saga
Paul George Shares Thoughts on Celtics, Knicks Rivalry