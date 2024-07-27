Tyrese Maxey Responds to Viral Social Media Trend
Just weeks after signing a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey addressed the media to discuss his status as a franchise player for the Sixers.
As the veteran guard’s press conference was streamed live for all fans to see on social media, his look sparked a trend that went viral.
It appears Maxey might’ve packed on a lot of muscle this offseason.
Ironically, the veteran guard reports that he had to undergo a drug test just a few days later.
“I really got drug tested because of ya’ll,” the All-Star guard joked.
Coming out of Kentucky in 2020, Maxey was viewed as an undersized guard for the pros. Perhaps that had something to do with him dropping beyond the lottery in the first round.
The Sixers benefitted from Maxey’s slide and landed him 21st overall. It turned out to be a steal of a pick, as Maxey emerged into a cornerstone player for the franchise.
After his rookie season, Maxey became a full-time starter by year two. He averaged 18 points on 43 percent shooting from beyond the arc. In year three, Maxey notched a career-high in scoring by averaging 20 points on 43 percent shooting from three.
Once again, Maxey upped the ante for himself. Last year, he produced 26 points per game. He also dished out six assists per game, marking career-highs in both categories. For the first time in his career, Maxey earned an All-Star nod.
With a new contract in place, the expectations remain high for Maxey going into next season. He’ll look to keep the ball rolling in the right direction for year five.
