Tyrese Maxey Responds to Viral Social Media Trend

A viral social media trend about Tyrese Maxey made the NBA curious.

Justin Grasso

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Just weeks after signing a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey addressed the media to discuss his status as a franchise player for the Sixers.

As the veteran guard’s press conference was streamed live for all fans to see on social media, his look sparked a trend that went viral.

It appears Maxey might’ve packed on a lot of muscle this offseason.

Ironically, the veteran guard reports that he had to undergo a drug test just a few days later.

“I really got drug tested because of ya’ll,” the All-Star guard joked.

Coming out of Kentucky in 2020, Maxey was viewed as an undersized guard for the pros. Perhaps that had something to do with him dropping beyond the lottery in the first round.

The Sixers benefitted from Maxey’s slide and landed him 21st overall. It turned out to be a steal of a pick, as Maxey emerged into a cornerstone player for the franchise.

After his rookie season, Maxey became a full-time starter by year two. He averaged 18 points on 43 percent shooting from beyond the arc. In year three, Maxey notched a career-high in scoring by averaging 20 points on 43 percent shooting from three.

Once again, Maxey upped the ante for himself. Last year, he produced 26 points per game. He also dished out six assists per game, marking career-highs in both categories. For the first time in his career, Maxey earned an All-Star nod.

With a new contract in place, the expectations remain high for Maxey going into next season. He’ll look to keep the ball rolling in the right direction for year five.

Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

