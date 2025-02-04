Sixers Execute Trade With Mavericks Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
Leading up to Thursday's trade deadline, many were interested to see what the Philadelphia 76ers were going to do. With days to spare, Daryl Morey has made his first in-season move of the year.
Days after making a shocking trade involving Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks are back to making changes to their roster. ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday afternoon that the Sixers are sending veteran forward Caleb Martin to the Mavs in exchange for forward Quentin Grimes and a second-round pick.
Martin was one of the Sixers' surprising signings of the offseason, inking a multi-year deal at a very team-friendly price. The veteran forward performed well when in the lineup, but like most players on the roster, has dealt with his fair share of injuries. In the 31 games he played for the Sixers, Martin averaged 9.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 2.2 APG while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.
In return, the Sixers are taking a flier on a young three-and-D wing in Grimes. Dating back to his time with the New York Knicks, the former first-round pick has shown nice flashes of being a good complementary piece. This season for the Mavs, Grimes is averaging 10.2 PPG and shooting a career best 39.8% from deep on 4.3 attempts per game.
This move was likely done with the long-term financial flexibility in mind. Grimes is making $4.2 million this season, and is set to hit restricted free agency in the offseason.
It's ironic to see the Sixers and Mavs conduct a trade with one another, as they are set to square off in a couple hours in front of a national audience on ESPN.