Sixers Fans Ecstatic Over Joel Embiid's Performance vs Chicago Bulls
Coming off a victory on their home floor Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers attempted to keep their winning ways going against the Chicago Bulls. They'd get some big reinforcements in this matchup as Joel Embiid return to the lineup for the first time since November 20th.
Embiid got off to a rocky start, going scoreless in the first quarter. That said, after shaking the rust off, the Sixers star proceeded to put together a strong outing. In 32 minutes of action, the former MVP recorded 31 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.
Embiid's performance was one of many key factors in the Sixers' 108-100 win over the Bulls on Sunday afternoon. Following this performance, fans on social media were buzzing over the All-Star center's play.
Even with the rocky start, the Sixers should be more than pleased with what they saw from Embiid against the Bulls. He picked Chicago's defense apart with his mid-range shooting, and looked good moving around the floor. Along with being physical around the rim as a rebounder, he rose up on multiple occasion to erase multiple shot attempts from the Bulls.
While they were a few weeks apart, Embiid notches 30+ points in back-to-back appearances. His presence did wonders for the Sixers in multiple facets of the game.
Sunday marked the first time this season that the Sixers' big three started and finished a game together. Even with the minimal amount of time together, Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George showed a glimpse of being able to thrive and co-exist with one another.
Following this win, the Sixers move to 7-15 on the season. They have a long break in the schedule now, not taking the floor again until Friday night against the Indiana Pacers.