Sixers First-Round Rookie Leaves Matchup vs. Nets With Injury
As the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, the team’s rookie first-rounder Jared McCain took a hard fall.
Right away, McCain was tended to by team doctors as he laid on his back in pain. While it was clear the rookie was in a lot of pain, he managed to get up and walk back to the team’s locker room.
Considering the game was in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, McCain did not return to action. His status moving forward is unclear.
McCain came off the bench for 23 minutes on Wednesday night. With a shorthanded lineup, missing Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Kyle Lowry, McCain collected some early minutes in the first quarter.
The rookie put up ten shots from the field on Wednesday night. Six of those shots came from beyond the arc. He finished the game with nine points in the scoring department.
McCain also collected seven rebounds on the glass and dished out two assists. He struggled in the turnover department, losing possession five times.
While McCain’s performance against the Nets was on the quiet side, he’s been one of the most notable standouts for the Sixers during his first preseason run.
In the four games leading up to Wednesday night, McCain averaged 23 minutes of playing time. He came third in scoring for the Sixers, logging 14 points per game, trailing Paul George and Tyrese Maxey.
The rookie made 42 percent of his shots and hit on 35 percent of his threes on six attempts per game. Beyond scoring, McCain averaged four rebounds and two assists throughout the preseason.
The Sixers will pay a visit to the Orlando Magic on Friday night for their preseason finale. It’s unclear if McCain will be available for the action. Once the 76ers wrap up the Magic matchup, they’ll return home for their regular season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks next Wednesday.