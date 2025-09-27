Sixers Forward Excited to Finally Join Forces With Tyrese Maxey
In light of some notable departures in free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers had some voids to fill in their supporting cast this offseason. Daryl Morey would end up making a handful of under-the-radar moves, one of which resulted in a wholesome reunion for a key member of the organization.
For the second straight summer, the Sixers found themselves in the market for depth at the power forward position. Coming off an impressive return to the NBA, Guerschon Yabusele departed from Philadelphia and signed a two-year deal with the New York Knicks.
Upon surveying the market, the Sixers inked forward Trendon Watford to a deal. He now has a chance to carve out a significant role for himself on a star-loaded team with championship aspirations.
Watford, 24, is coming off a season with the Brooklyn Nets where he averaged 10.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 2.6 APG. Nick Nurse has long been a fan of his versatility, which likely played a big part in the Sixers pursuing him. However, his bond with Tyrese Maxey is another notable driving force.
Earlier this summer, Watford touched on how his relationship with the Sixers' star guard stems all the way back to their middle school days. They constantly crossed paths in their respective journeys to the NBA, but never had the chance to share the court as teammates.
During his media day press conference on Friday, Watford opened up on how elated he is to finally be joining forces with Maxey.
"It's definitely a full circle moment. We've known each other pretty much since about the eighth grade," Watford said. "Just being here, competing with him every day and you know seeing his approach every day to how he attacks his day. It's great and I'm glad we're on the same team."
As a bigger wing who has shown flashes of being able to put the ball on the floor and create, Watford is certainly a key name to watch for the Sixers moving forward. If he can provide versatility at the power forward position, he could be an X-factor within the second unit.
Now gracing the floor as teammates, Maxey and Watford have a tall task at hand. They'll attempt to get the Sixers back to prominence in the Eastern Conference following an injury-ridden 2025 campaign.
More 76ers On SI
Sixers Big Man Turning Heads Ahead of Sophomore Season
Daryl Morey Offers Positive Outlook on Sixers' Free-Agent Saga
Sixers Make Roster Move Following Media Day
NBA Insider Offers Potential Timetable for Sixers' Jared McCain
Key Observations From Philadelphia 76ers' 2025 NBA Media Day