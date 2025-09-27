Sixers Big Man Turning Heads Ahead of Sophomore Season
Heading into this season, one major storyline for the Philadelphia 76ers will be how they balance their blend of veterans and youth. After getting a taste of being an everyday player last year, one prospect doesn't look like he has any intentions of fading into the background.
When the Sixers drafted Adem Bona in the second round in 2024, the vision was that he would grow as a player behind the scenes. With Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond ahead of him on the depth chart, he had a pair of former All-Stars as mentors to begin his NBA career.
However, as both centers quickly found themselves shelved due to injury, an opportunity opened up for Bona. He'd make the most of his expanded role, averaging 5.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 1.2 BPG as a rookie.
Things didn't slow down for Bona in the offseason, as he went overseas to play for Turkey in EuroBasket. The added reps appear to have paid off for him, as he looks ready to hit the ground running in year two.
During his media day availability Friday, Drummond was asked about serving as a mentor for the Sixers' youth. He started out by praising recent draftees VJ Edgecombe and Johni Broome. Then, the veteran big man opened up about how blown away he's been by Bona thus far.
"Bona has looked great obviously. He's had time to play game speed in Turkey so it doesn't count, I'm not giving him that," Drummond said jokingly. "But he looks amazing. He's a lot stronger, he's faster. Apparently he's jumping two inches higher than he did last year, not that he needed that. But he's looking more athletic, so I think he's gonn be a very big help for us this season."
Though the Sixers have a pair of more established bigs on the roster, Bona is likely to get a chance to carve out rotation minutes for himself in 2026. He provides a strong influx of energy and athleticism, something the team sought out younger talent for dating back to last year's deadline.
Given Embiid's injury history and Drummond getting older, there will certainly still be chances for Bona to get on the floor and showcase his talents for the Sixers.
More 76ers On SI
Sixers Forward Praises Promising Rookie VJ Edgecombe
Sixers Make Roster Move Following Media Day
NBA Insider Offers Potential Timetable for Sixers' Jared McCain
Key Observations From Philadelphia 76ers' 2025 NBA Media Day
Sixers Star Joel Embiid Still Unsure on Return From Injury