Sixers Make Roster Move Following Media Day

Sixers sign Saint Thomas to Exhibit 10 contract.

Kevin McCormick

USC Trojans forward Saint Thomas (0) watches as the ball goes back for a backcourt violation Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue Boilermakers won 76-71.
USC Trojans forward Saint Thomas (0) watches as the ball goes back for a backcourt violation Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue Boilermakers won 76-71. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Friday was a busy day for the Philadelphia 76ers, as they kicked off the 2025-26 season by conducting media day. Every member of the roster addressed the media for the first time this year, along with Nick Nurse and Daryl Morey.

With the festivities behind them, the Sixers can now officially begin ramping up for the new season. Training camp is set to kick off Saturday in Camden before the team takes its international trip to Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this week, the Sixers announced a flurry of signings to fill out the training camp roster. The most notable name of the bunch was former high school phenom Emoni Bates. Following media day, the front office decided to throw another name in the mix.

Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Saint Thomas (0) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Sixers announced that they have signed Saint Thomas to an Exhibit 10 contract. He'll join the team for training camp before eventually being waived and sent to the G-League to suit up for the Delaware Blue Coats.

After going undrafted, Thomas was a member of the Sixers' Summer League team in Las Vegas. Playing around nine minutes a game, he averaged 3.2 PPG and 2.8 RPG.

Thomas, a 6-foot-7 forward, is a bit of an older prospect. He spent four years in college, last suiting up for USC in 2025. As a senior, he averaged 9.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 4.2 APG across 32 matchups.

Thomas' best stint in college came in 2024 during his lone season at Northern Colorado. He finished his junior year with averages of 19.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 4.2 APG.

For the Sixers, this is an opportunity to get a closer look at Thomas. Based on the signing, it's evident the front office liked what they saw from him in Vegas. Now, the versatile forward will look to make a good impression while being in the mix with the organization's top talents.

Overall, this signing adds another dynamic talent to the Blue Coats' roster for the 2025-26 campaign. The Sixers have been known to keep league-ready talents in Delaware in case they get in a pinch with injuries.

He'll have to get ready on the fly with camp kicking off this weekend, but Thomas now has a chance to keep his NBA dreams alive.

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

