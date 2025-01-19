Sixers Forward Reaches Key Date Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
With around three weeks to go until the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in an interesting position. Throughout his career as an executive, Daryl Morey has rarely sat on his hands when it comes to making mid-season season changes. However, with the Sixers currently outside the playoff picture, there is no telling what he will do between now and February 6th.
Looking at the roster, the Sixers don’t have many options when it comes to trade chips. Dating back to the offseason, one player most expected to be dealt is forward KJ Martin. Morey inked him to a decent size contract that could easily be moveable to make upgrades at the deadline.
In the NBA, teams have to wait a certain amount of days after a signing before the player can be aggregated in a trade. This date is typically December 15th, but since Martin was signed later in the summer, it extended the timeline. That said, he officially became trade eligible earlier this week.
Martin first joined the Sixers last season as part of the James Harden trade before being retained in free agency. At the moment, he is among the handful of players sidelined for the team at the moment. In the 24 games he’s played in this season, Martin is averaging 6.4 PPG and 3.0 RPG while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.
Sitting at 15-25 on the year, the Sixers have a sizable gap to close when it comes to a top-six seed in the East. Their best bet to reaching the postseason given their current circumstances is through the play-in tournament. The Sixers only trail the 10th place Chicago Bulls by two games.
Now that Martin is trade eligible, Morey can begin surveying the landscape for any kind of trade. Only time will tell if h seeks out moves that makes them more competitive now or puts them in a better position for the future.