Sixers' Front Office Adds Ex-NBA GM to Scouting Department
The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly hiring a former NBA general manager to work in their scouting department.
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Scott Layden is set to join the Sixers’ front office ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
via @MikeAScotto: The Philadelphia 76ers hired Scott Layden as a scout, sources told @hoopshype. Layden was recently a scout for the Sacramento Kings. Previously, he’s been the general manager of the Timberwolves and Knicks. Layden has also been a Spurs assistant GM and a longtime Jazz executive.
Layden spent a large chunk of his executive career with the Utah Jazz. He was hired first in 1989, and oversaw the organization for a decade.
During that time, the Jazz achieved a strong record of 542-246 (68 percent).
Utah made the playoffs each year, playing in 125 games. The team made it to the Western Conference Finals twice and won both years in 1997 and 1998. The Jazz did not finish as champions, despite the many years of success.
Following his decade-long run with the Jazz, Layden oversaw the New York Knicks’ front office for five seasons. His tenure in the Big Apple wasn’t as successful as it was in the Western Conference. The Knicks posted a 175-181 record during his 356-game tenure. They made the playoffs on just three occasions.
This time around, there weren’t any Conference Championship appearances for Layden’s rosters. He was fired in 2003, and you would have a hard time finding a Knicks fan who was happy with Layden’s tenure in the front office.
Before taking on a GM job with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Layden had a brief stint as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs. When Layden joined the Wolves’ front office, he was second to Tom Thibodeau, who served as the President of Basketball Operations.
Following his stint with the Timberwolves, Layden eventually went to work for the Sacramento Kings. In 2022, he was hired as a scout for the organization. Earlier in the offseason, the Kings made some notable changes after they struggled last year. Layden became a scouting free agent, who the Sixers will now scoop up for Daryl Morey’s front office.
