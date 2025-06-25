Sixers Haven't Spoken With Sharpshooting Prospect Ahead of NBA Draft
Since securing a top-three pick in this year's NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers have been linked to an array of prospects. Just before the festivities get underway, one potential target revealed he likely isn't on the team's radar.
Early on in the draft process, one player commonly mocked to the Sixers was Tre Johnson. He made sense from a fit perspective, as he is among the best shooters in the incoming class. During his lone season in college, Johnson averaged 19.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 2.7 APG while shooting just under 40% from beyond the arc.
On Tuesday, Johnson was among the many potential first-rounders to address the media ahead of the NBA Draft. While speaking with reporters, he touched on the teams he's worked out for in recent weeks. The Sixers were not among those mentioned, and Johnson cited he hasn't spoken with the organization since the draft combine in Chicago a month ago.
Shortly after the draft lottery, Johnson was projected to go in the top five. However, his stock has taken a hit as of late. Recent mocks still have Johnson being picked in the lottery, but more towards the back of the top ten. This slide could be among the reasons why the Sixers haven't engaged much with the Texas standout.
As the draft gets closer, the Sixers remain as one of the more interesting teams to keep an eye on. With a roster loaded with All-Stars that want to compete right now, there is no telling what direction they'll go in at No. 3.
Round one of the NBA Draft will begin on Wednesday night at 8:00 pm Eastern Time.