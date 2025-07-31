All 76ers

Sixers Highlight Rising Star’s NBA Offseason Work

Jared McCain is back in the building for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jared McCain is working on a comeback for the Philadelphia 76ers.

After appearing in less than half of the matchups during his rookie season due to a knee injury, McCain is hoping for a major boost during his sophomore season. It’s going to take a lot of work to get there. Fortunately, McCain has proven to be a hard worker during his short time with the organization.

This week, the Sixers highlighted the fact that McCain is back at the team’s practice facility.

“Working Among Legends”

Working out in front of legendary banners, McCain is sporting a sleeve on his leg, where he injured his knee last year.

Amid an impressive rookie campaign, McCain’s season ended in a flash. He had to undergo surgery and shift his focus to rehab, instead of developing.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, McCain appeared in 23 games. He even collected eight starts, and averaged 26 minutes of action.

Although McCain’s early playing time with the Sixers was a result of injuries taking place, the rookie proved he belonged on the court, whether the team was healthy or not.

McCain posted averages of 15 points, two rebounds, and three assists. He shot 46 percent from the field and knocked down 38 percent of his threes on 5.8 attempts per game.

Since the Sixers are prioritizing a mix of youth and seasoned veterans for next year, rather than loading up on the latter, McCain is expected to play a prominent role off the bat. While he might not be one hundred percent just yet, McCain has been putting in a lot of work this offseason to get to where he needs to be by training camp in late September.

