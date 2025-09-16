Sixers Highlight Rookies in Recent Post
With September moving along, the upcoming NBA season gets closer and closer by the day. It's been close to nearly two months since the NBA Summer League ended, which allowed the basketball world to get a better look at the future faces of the league, which includes some of the Philadelphia 76ers' upcoming prospects, including third overall pick VJ Edgecombe, as well as Johni Broome.
For the former Baylor star, he would average 21.5 points and eight rebounds per game, doing so on a efficient 42.5 percent shooting from the field. One thing to note about Edgecombe's time in the Summer League is that it was limited to only two appearances across both locations, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, due to a right thumb contusion that he suffered at some point in his first game.
Broome would see more time on the court, appearing in seven games, in which he'd put up 11.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, sharing time in the front court with Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow.
Sixers highlight their young talent
It appears that while the season is still a month or so out, the Sixers are keeping their young core in shape, as highlighted in a recent post shared on social media.
The post shows the two aforementioned rookies, as well as second-year forward Justin Edwards, taking shots in the Sixers' training facility, with the caption reading "quiet gym. loud results". Edwards was another player for the Sixers at the Summer League, averaging 12.7 points on 36.6 percent shooting from the field.
The upcoming season will be the Philadelphia native's first full campaign in the league, after he had his two-way contract converted in the middle of last year, after what was a promising first half. When all was said and done, Edwards averaged 10.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in each outing, converting on 45.5 percent of his shots.
When will fans get a better look at the rookies?
While the regular season for the Sixers is set to kick off on Oct. 22 when they make the trip up to TD Garden for a match against the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia faithful will only have to wait until Oct. 2 for a better look at their favorite team, as they face off against the New York Knicks as part of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games.
Here's the Sixers' preseason schedule:
Date
Opponent
Oct. 2
New York Knicks
Oct. 4
New York Knicks
Oct. 10
Orlando Magic
Oct. 17
Minnesota Timberwolves
They're slated to play two games abroad before returning home for two more preseason matches, one against the Orlando Magic, and the other against the Minnesota Timberwolves.