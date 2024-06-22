Sixers Hosted USC Star Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to potentially make a pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. While the 16th pick is certainly up for grabs, Daryl Morey and his front office proved in the past that they’ll gamble on a rookie if teams don’t come to the table with an intriguing offer.
Therefore, the Sixers are doing their homework. And recently, the team brought in a notable name by hosting a USC star.
According to PHLY’s Kyle Neubeck, the Sixers held a workout with USC’s Isaiah Collier this week. The young guard has been viewed as one of the most intriguing names in the 2024 NBA Draft since before he debuted with the Trojans.
Going into the 2023-2024 NCAA season, Collier was projected as high as No. 1 overall. While he wasn’t the early consensus top pick, he was viewed as a high-end lottery prospect.
As a five-star recruit out of Atlanta, Collier was dubbed as the top player in the nation, according to ESPN. For his first season in college, Collier started all but one of his 27 games during his freshman effort.
Spending 30 minutes on the court per game, Collier averaged 16 points, three rebounds, and four assists. He drained nearly 50 percent of his field goals, and knocked down 34 percent of his threes.
Collier’s college effort was far from a bust, but many projections hint he could drop outside of the lottery. In that case, he could be on the board for the 16th overall selection, where the Sixers would be on the board to pick.
In the past, the Sixers benefitted from a projected lottery prospect falling out of favor with most teams on draft night. Back in 2020, Tyrese Maxey slipped down to the 20s, and fell into Philly’s lap. Four years later, he’s a full-time starter with an All-Star nod under his belt, and a max contract on the way.
Finding a Maxey is rare, but the former Kentucky guard is a great example of a playoff contender taking a chance on a young rookie out of college rather than settling for a trade just to deal their way out of the draft.