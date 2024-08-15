All 76ers

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Gifted With Unique Sneakers After Gold Medal Win

Joel Embiid earns more gold this summer.

Justin Grasso

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Joel Embiid (11) in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
It’s been a busy summer for Philadelphia 76ers center, Joel Embiid.

However, it’s been a rewarding one for the seven-time All-Star.

At the start of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Embiid mentioned he planned to play in the 2024 Olympics, representing Team USA. Knowing the type of roster the States were putting together, it was clear Embiid could be on the path to winning his first gold medal.

Fast forward to August, and that’s indeed the case. Embiid is a gold medalist, and for that, Skechers has rewarded the one-time All-Star with a unique pair of sneakers to honor his victory.

During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Embiid joined Skechers after a stint with Under Armour.

Back in April, the superstar big man was seen wearing his new style when he returned from a knee injury.

Embiid’s run with the Sixers ended prematurely last year after they fell short against the New York Knicks in round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Typically, Embiid gets the entire summer off to rest and recover, but this year was different.

The Sixers center linked up with other NBA stars to go on a gold medal quest at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It marked the first time Embiid played professionally for a team that wasn’t the Sixers. It’s safe to say the journey was a success.

Team USA faced France for the Olympic Final last week. With USA knocking France out with a 98-87 score, Embiid garnered the opportunity to wear a gold medal for the first time in his career.

