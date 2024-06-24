Sixers Linked to Two-Time Champion Before Free Agency
As one of the teams with the most amount of cap space this summer, the Philadelphia 76ers are capable of making numerous upgrades come free agency. While Paul George has the most common name tied to them in rumors, one insider named them as a suitor for a multi-time champion.
In his latest free agency breakdown, Marc Stein touched on Denver Nuggets forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The veteran forward has a chance to his the market this summer if he opts to decline his $15.4 million option for 2025. If Caldwell-Pope does opt for free agency, Stein listed the Sixers and Orlando Magic as possible suitors.
Sources say Philadelphia and Orlando are weighing runs at Caldwell-Pope with their cap space if, as increasingly expected, he declines his $15.4 million player option with the Nuggets to enter free agency and field richer offers.
Caldwell-Pope has shown how valuable he can be to a contender in recent years. Along with winning a title with the Nuggets in 2023, he won a championship alongside LeBron James on the LA Lakers in 2020.
KCP played in 76 games for the Nuggets last year, averaging 10.1 PPG and shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc on four attempts per game. As a three-and-D forward, he'd instantly slot into a similar role for the Sixers if signed.
Standing at 6-foot-5, Caldwell-Pope could slot in next to Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt. He could take on the primary guard matchup on defense while providing spacing for the team's star duo on the other end.
Seeing that KCP will likely have an array of suitors in free agency, the Sixers might be forced to slightly overpay him in an attempt to lure him to Philly.