Sixers Make Roster Move Before Matchup vs New Orleans Pelicans
The Sixers have added a new player to the roster temporarily ahead of their Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
According to a press release, the Sixers have signed Marcus Bagley to a 10-day contract. The former Arizona State player gets a call-up from Philadelphia’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
This season, Bagley is averaging 11 points, eight rebounds, and one assist in 18 games with the Blue Coats. He’s shown statistical improvements in all major categories compared to last season.
Bagley entered the NBA in 2023. Prior to the 2023 NBA Draft, Bagley was a five-star recruit out of California, who attended Arizona State. During his freshman season at ASU, Bagley started 11 of the 12 games he played. He averaged 11 points and six rebounds, while shooting 39 percent from the field.
Throughout his college career, Bagley struggled with injuries and availability due to numerous non-injury reasons. Over the final two years of his college career, Bagley appeared in five games.
After three seasons, Bagley played in 17 games. He produced 11 points and six rebounds per game. From three, he shot 35 percent.
In the 2023 NBA Draft, Bagley went undrafted. He signed with the Sixers for the NBA Summer League during his rookie year. Eventually, Bagley was kept around the organization after signing an Exhibit 10 deal to keep him in the developmental program in Delaware. Now, Bagley is getting his first call-up with the team, as the Sixers need depth throughout the final stretch of the year.