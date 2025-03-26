All 76ers

Sixers Make Slight Change to Tyrese Maxey’s Status vs Wizards

Tyrese Maxey sees a small change in his injury report status against the Wizards.

Justin Grasso

Jan 8, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Philadelphia 76ers take the court for their third game in four days, they don’t expect to have the All-Star guard, Tyrese Maxey, available once again.

According to the official NBA injury report, Maxey has been ruled out as early as Tuesday night. While Maxey is still dealing with injury concerns, the injury report at least suggests he has improved with his recovery.

During this current stretch of absences, Maxey was ruled out due to a finger sprain and a back sprain. At this point, Maxey is no longer listed as out with a back injury.

Prior to the Sixers’ March 3 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Maxey was playing through his finger injury, which caused him to struggle with his shot more often than not. After a hard fall during the third quarter against the Blazers, Maxey was ruled out for the rest of the night.

Since then, Maxey has missed 12 games in a row for the Sixers. Wednesday’s matchup will mark the 13th. While Maxey reportedly worked out last week while the Sixers were on the road, the team hasn’t put a timeline in place for his eventual return if the plan is to get him back out on the floor.

This season, Maxey has averaged 26 points, three rebounds, and six assists. He was shooting 44 percent from the field and 34 percent from three before going down with his most recent setback.

With the Wizards matchup out of the question, Maxey’s next chance to potentially return comes on Saturday, March 29, against the Miami Heat.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News