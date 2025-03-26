Sixers Make Slight Change to Tyrese Maxey’s Status vs Wizards
When the Philadelphia 76ers take the court for their third game in four days, they don’t expect to have the All-Star guard, Tyrese Maxey, available once again.
According to the official NBA injury report, Maxey has been ruled out as early as Tuesday night. While Maxey is still dealing with injury concerns, the injury report at least suggests he has improved with his recovery.
During this current stretch of absences, Maxey was ruled out due to a finger sprain and a back sprain. At this point, Maxey is no longer listed as out with a back injury.
Prior to the Sixers’ March 3 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Maxey was playing through his finger injury, which caused him to struggle with his shot more often than not. After a hard fall during the third quarter against the Blazers, Maxey was ruled out for the rest of the night.
Since then, Maxey has missed 12 games in a row for the Sixers. Wednesday’s matchup will mark the 13th. While Maxey reportedly worked out last week while the Sixers were on the road, the team hasn’t put a timeline in place for his eventual return if the plan is to get him back out on the floor.
This season, Maxey has averaged 26 points, three rebounds, and six assists. He was shooting 44 percent from the field and 34 percent from three before going down with his most recent setback.
With the Wizards matchup out of the question, Maxey’s next chance to potentially return comes on Saturday, March 29, against the Miami Heat.