Sixers News: Tyrese Maxey’s Final Status vs OKC Thunder Revealed
The Philadelphia 76ers are back on their home floor Tuesday night as they host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder. Just before tip-off gets underway, the status of one their key players has been revealed.
Earlier the day, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was placed on the injury report. He was listed as questionable against the Thunder after suffering a hand injury during Sunday’s loss to the Orlando Magic. Maxey went through his warm-up routine before a final decision was made on his status.
During his pre-game media availability, head coach Nick Nurse touched on Maxey’s hand injury. He also cited that the All-Star guard was able to participate in the team’s shootaround Tuesday afternoon.
“When it first happened I thought he was coming out,” Nurse said. “Sometimes after those things, after the game and after the day of sleep or whatever the next day they wake up feeling different. He’s not healed, he’s still feeling some stuff there, so we’re just trying to see where he is.”
A final decision has been made on Maxey’s status, and he has been ruled out against the Thunder. The Sixers will be without two of their three All-Star against the first place team in the Western Conference.
Maxey has been leading the charge for the Sixers for the majority of the year with Joel Embiid and Paul George missing time at various points. In the 31 games he’s appeared in thus far, he is averaging 25.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 5.8 APG.
Sixers-Thunder will tip-off at 7:00 pm Eastern Time.