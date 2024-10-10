Sixers News: Updates on Paul George, Joel Embiid vs. Timberwolves
When the Philadelphia 76ers opened their 2024 NBA preseason against the New Zealand Breakers on Monday, the team rolled without two of its top stars.
Joel Embiid and Paul George got the night off.
For the Sixers’ star center, his absence was far from a surprise. As the Sixers battled it out in training camp in the Bahamas last week, Embiid was a limited participant.
Heading into training camp, Embiid and the Sixers made it clear they would have a plan to ensure the big man has the best chance of staying healthy for the long haul. After a busy summer, which featured a gold medal run in Paris at the 2024 Olympics, the Sixers don’t see a need to rush Embiid on the floor at the start of the preseason.
Will Joel Embiid Play vs. Timberwolves?
Embiid did not travel with the Sixers to Iowa this week, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Therefore, he is not expected to play in the Sixers’ second matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.
The last time the Sixers saw Embiid in game action was during the team’s Game 6 loss against the New York Knicks during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. At the time, Embiid was working through multiple setbacks, including recovering from knee surgery he had just a few months prior.
Embiid is healthy heading into the new year, but the team is taking it slow as the regular season approaches.
Paul George’s Playing Status vs. Timberwolves
After missing the first outing against the Breakers, Paul George is expected to make his debut on Friday against Minnesota, according to Pompey.
Last week, George was a full participant for the Sixers in training camp. He noted later in the week that his debut date could come after the preseason started. Indeed, that’s the case.
George joined the Sixers via free agency this past offseason. He lands on the team after a five-year run with the Los Angeles Clippers.
