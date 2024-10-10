All 76ers

Sixers News: Updates on Paul George, Joel Embiid vs. Timberwolves

Will Paul George and Joel Embiid face the Timberwolves on Friday?

Justin Grasso

Jan 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is fouled by LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is fouled by LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Philadelphia 76ers opened their 2024 NBA preseason against the New Zealand Breakers on Monday, the team rolled without two of its top stars.

Joel Embiid and Paul George got the night off.

For the Sixers’ star center, his absence was far from a surprise. As the Sixers battled it out in training camp in the Bahamas last week, Embiid was a limited participant.

Heading into training camp, Embiid and the Sixers made it clear they would have a plan to ensure the big man has the best chance of staying healthy for the long haul. After a busy summer, which featured a gold medal run in Paris at the 2024 Olympics, the Sixers don’t see a need to rush Embiid on the floor at the start of the preseason.

Will Joel Embiid Play vs. Timberwolves?

Embiid did not travel with the Sixers to Iowa this week, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Therefore, he is not expected to play in the Sixers’ second matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

The last time the Sixers saw Embiid in game action was during the team’s Game 6 loss against the New York Knicks during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. At the time, Embiid was working through multiple setbacks, including recovering from knee surgery he had just a few months prior.

Embiid is healthy heading into the new year, but the team is taking it slow as the regular season approaches.

Paul George’s Playing Status vs. Timberwolves

After missing the first outing against the Breakers, Paul George is expected to make his debut on Friday against Minnesota, according to Pompey.

Last week, George was a full participant for the Sixers in training camp. He noted later in the week that his debut date could come after the preseason started. Indeed, that’s the case.

George joined the Sixers via free agency this past offseason. He lands on the team after a five-year run with the Los Angeles Clippers.

More 76ers on SI

76ers vs. New Zealand Breakers Game Reactions

Jared McCain Reacts to NBA Preseason Debut

Paul George Held Out of 76ers vs. Breakers Game

Joel Embiid Sits for 76ers vs. Breakers

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News