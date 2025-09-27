Nick Nurse Strongly Urged Sixers to Sign Versatile Forward
Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers were one of the hottest topics in free agency after making a flurry of signings headlined by Paul George. Though it was a quieter summer on the front this time around, one member of the organization is pleased with the roster's new additions.
When it comes to incoming talent for the Sixers, the biggest name is VJ Edgecombe. After being taken third overall in the draft, the high-flying guard will attempt to provide a boost to the second unit with his energy and athleticism.
Aside from Edgecombe, one of the smaller moves Daryl Morey made in the margins was signing forward Trendon Watford.
Though going undrafted, Watford has managed to hang around the league as a versatile forward. He is coming off his best campaign in the pros, averaging 10.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 2.6 APG. Heading into this new chapter of his career, Watford has a chance to build off his success in 2025.
During his media press conference, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse raved about Watford and what he thinks he'll be able to provide with his collection of skills.
"He's a guy that can run the floor and sprint to the corner and finish a layup," Nurse said. "He can grab the rebound bring it himself, get you into the offense. Great vision, sees the floor, draws defenders, finds the right plays and then he can score a bucket too when you need him to."
Daryl Morey quickly chimed in to emphasize how high Nurse is on Watford and his abilities. He cited that the young forward is someone Nurse has been pushing for the Sixers to acquire for some time now.
"Nick's been on us for awhile," Morey said. "He's seen him as a good fit for awhile. We did try to trade fro him, never quite worked, but we were able to sign him so we're happy."
Watford has big shoes to fill as he prepares for his first season with the Sixers. He'll be filling the void left by Guerschon Yabusele, who was one of the roster's biggest standouts last season.
Given that Nurse is already so high on him, Watford shouldn't have a hard time securing rotation minutes for himself during training camp.
