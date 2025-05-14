All 76ers

Sixers Prospect Shows Off ’Tremendous’ Qualities at NBA Draft Combine

Potential Sixers pick impressed with his first day of NBA Draft Combine action.

Jan 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) celebrates in front of guard Ace Bailey (4) during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Now that the Philadelphia 76ers know they’ll have a selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, they can start truly scouting around their pick.

After ending the 2024-2025 NBA season ranked fifth in the lottery standings, the Sixers ended up moving to No. 3 overall as the ping-pong balls were drawn in their favor. The immediate thought was the Sixers would be in play to select Rutgers star, Ace Bailey.

On Tuesday, the NBA Draft Combine fired up shooting drills, which Bailey took part in.

via @DraftExpress: Ace Bailey doing the NBA star shooting 3-point drill at a very different pace with his tremendous footwork and shooting mechanics.

Bailey finished the three-point star drill by knocking down nearly 50 percent of his shots. He finished with the same percentage as another standout and potential third pick, VJ Edgebombe out of Baylor.

Along with his three-point star drill, Bailey also showcased some mid-range pullup shots as well.

Heading into his freshman season at Rutgers, Bailey was set to star alongside Dylan Harper. The two shined, as expected. They are now both viewed as potential top-three prospects.

Bailey started in all 30 games for Rutgers this past season. He averaged 18 points while knocking down over 50 percent of his twos. From three, Bailey averaged 35 percent while taking five attempts per game.

Along with his shooting and scoring, Bailey came down with seven rebounds per game. He also averaged one steal and one block throughout the year.

