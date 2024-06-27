Sixers Reveal No. 41 Pick in 2024 NBA Draft
The Philadelphia 76ers have made another selection at the 2024 NBA Draft.
With the 41st overall pick, the Sixers are set to bring on UCLA big man, Adem Bona.
Standing at 6’8”, Bona entered the NBA after two seasons with the Bruins. During his freshman season, Bona started in all but one of the 33 games he appeared in. The big man averaged 23 minutes on the floor.
During that time, Bona averaged eight points while connecting on 67 percent of his shots from the field. He came down with an average of five rebounds per game, and averaged nearly two blocks.
Last season, Bona started a career-high 33 games. With a slight increase in playing time, he improved offensively by scoring 12 points per outing. While his efficiency took a flight dip, he still knocked down 59 percent of his shots from the field, while making a notable improvement with his free throw shooting, averaging 70 percent from the chart stripe.
Bona wraps up his college run averaging ten points, six rebounds, one assist, and two blocks.
The 21-year-old center also has experience playing overseas, representing Turkey on the International stage for multiple FIBA Euro runs.
Bona enters a situation in Philadelphia where he could get the opportunity to develop into a backup for the team’s star center, Joel Embiid.
Currently, the Sixers have just a handful of players under contract for next year. The veteran center Paul Reed is one of them, after signing a three-year deal to return to the 76ers last summer. Like Bona, Reed is a second-round pick, who worked his way up the depth chart.
Unless the Sixers have another move up their sleeve, they’ll wrap up the 2024 NBA Draft with two new additions. On Wednesday night, the Sixers kept their 16th overall pick and used the selection on Duke guard, Jared McCain.
