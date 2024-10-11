Sixers Rookie Jared McCain Quotes Drake in Instagram Post
Following his rookie preseason debut in the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain is still on a high from his first taste of action in the big league.
On Thursday, the rookie took to Instagram to share some pictures from his big night.
He captioned the set of photos with a quote from Drake, fitting his feelings from the big game.
“Some nights I wish I could go back in life, not to change [things], just to feel a couple things twice.”
The 20-year-old had a short-lived run in college. After going to Duke as a five-star recruit out of California, McCain appeared and started in 36 games. He averaged 32 minutes on the floor, putting up 14 points and five rebounds per outing while shooting 46 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.
McCain was one-and-done. He entered the 2024 NBA Draft and was graded as a top-ten prospect on the Sixers’ draft board. After falling to pick No. 16, the 76ers opted not to make any trades and called on McCain instead. He became the team’s first first-round pick since Jaden Springer in 2021.
After spending his first NBA training camp with the Sixers last week in the Bahamas, McCain picked up a 27-minute shift against the New Zealand Breakers on Monday.
The rookie landed 28 minutes of playing time. He scored 15 points, making four of his nine threes. The rookie had a team-high in scoring, tied with Tyrese Maxey, Guerschon Yabusele, and Reggie Jackson.
Along with his scoring, McCain had seven rebounds and three assists. While it was a small sample size against a non-NBA opponent, the Sixers were happy to see what McCain could bring to the table beyond the Summer League.
On Friday night, they’ll get another look at the young guard in action as the Sixers face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 PM ET.
