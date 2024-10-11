All 76ers

Sixers Rookie Jared McCain Quotes Drake in Instagram Post

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain drops a Drake quote following his NBA Preseason debut.

Justin Grasso

Sep 30, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) poses for a photo on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) poses for a photo on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following his rookie preseason debut in the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain is still on a high from his first taste of action in the big league.

On Thursday, the rookie took to Instagram to share some pictures from his big night.

He captioned the set of photos with a quote from Drake, fitting his feelings from the big game.

“Some nights I wish I could go back in life, not to change [things], just to feel a couple things twice.”

The 20-year-old had a short-lived run in college. After going to Duke as a five-star recruit out of California, McCain appeared and started in 36 games. He averaged 32 minutes on the floor, putting up 14 points and five rebounds per outing while shooting 46 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.

McCain was one-and-done. He entered the 2024 NBA Draft and was graded as a top-ten prospect on the Sixers’ draft board. After falling to pick No. 16, the 76ers opted not to make any trades and called on McCain instead. He became the team’s first first-round pick since Jaden Springer in 2021.

After spending his first NBA training camp with the Sixers last week in the Bahamas, McCain picked up a 27-minute shift against the New Zealand Breakers on Monday.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

The rookie landed 28 minutes of playing time. He scored 15 points, making four of his nine threes. The rookie had a team-high in scoring, tied with Tyrese Maxey, Guerschon Yabusele, and Reggie Jackson.

Along with his scoring, McCain had seven rebounds and three assists. While it was a small sample size against a non-NBA opponent, the Sixers were happy to see what McCain could bring to the table beyond the Summer League.

On Friday night, they’ll get another look at the young guard in action as the Sixers face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 PM ET.

More 76ers on SI

76ers vs. New Zealand Breakers Game Reactions

Jared McCain Reacts to NBA Preseason Debut

Paul George Held Out of 76ers vs. Breakers Game

Joel Embiid Sits for 76ers vs. Breakers

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News