Sixers Rumors: Brandon Ingram is Primary Backup Plan This Offseason
Still in the very early stages of the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have been tied to a handful of players in rumors. Among those that have been mentioned is New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.
Due to the fact that Ingram is still under contract, the Sixers would have to acquire him via a trade. It will be slightly easily for them to do so this summer due to their financial flexibility. With over $60 million in cap space, they can absorb his salary instead of having to salary-match.
In a recent story for The Ringer, insider Kevin O'Connor broke down all the routes the Sixers could go this summer. When discussing an Ingram trade, he cited the moves as one of their top back-up plans if things don't work out with other top targets.
Aside from the pipe dream that Kevin Durant or Jimmy Butler would ask to be dealt directly to Philly, sources familiar with the Sixers’ thinking say that Brandon Ingram is the primary fallback plan.
Brandon Ingram currently has one year left on his deal at $36 million. If he and the Pelicans don't come to terms on a contract extension, it could open the door for the former All-Star to be moved.
Ingram, 26, is getting ready to enter the prime of his career. He is coming off a season with New Orleans where he averaged 20.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 5.7 APG. With his scoring and playmaking abilities, Ingram is someone who could help make life easier for Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
The key thing with a move like this will be Ingram getting back into his old habits. Early in his tenure with the Pelicans, he was shooting nearly 40% from three on six attempts per game. In recent years, his volume and percentage has seen a slight dip. If Ingram were able to recreate these tendencies from beyond the arc, he'd be an ideal third star for the Sixers.