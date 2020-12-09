Sixers Remain 'Unwilling' to Trade Ben Simmons for James Harden

Ben Simmons could help the Sixers get James Harden, but Philly doesn't seem interested in trading the young star.

The Houston Rockets are in a tough position. Months after parting ways with head coach Mike D'Antoni and losing general manager Daryl Morey, Houston's two superstars, James Harden and Russell Westbrook grew concerned about the team's future.

Both stars asked for a trade. Last week, the Rockets granted Westbrook's wish after negotiating deals for a while. Houston sent the former MVP to the Washington Wizards in exchange for a first-round pick and All-Star guard, John Wall.

Harden expected to get traded next, but the Rockets are playing hardball. At this point, it's a standoff. On Sunday, the Rockets began training camp, and Harden has made it very clear he doesn't plan to return to action anytime soon.

On Monday, the Rockets made it known there is no timeline for Harden's return. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that Harden still wants out and apparently would prefer a trade to the Sixers or any other contender.

What would it take for the 76ers to get Harden? Per MacMahon's report, the Rockets are seeking a "young franchise cornerstone" along with a "bundle of first-round picks or talented players on rookie contracts."

In other words, the Rockets want Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons included in a deal. Considering Morey spent a good chunk of time raving about building around Embiid during his introductory press conference with the Sixers last month, it's become clear that the Sixers' big man isn't going anywhere.

And although Morey praised Embiid more than anybody, he also made it clear he would like to keep Simmons in town as well. Despite speculation going around the league that the Sixers could split up the young duo of All-Stars, the 76ers have made it known that Simmons and Embiid will remain teammates this season. And Harden's recent request to be traded to Philly doesn't change that.

At this point, the Sixers reportedly remain "unwilling" to deal Simmons in any trade, according to KRON4 News' Jason Dumas. That doesn't come as much of a surprise. Not only was Morey intrigued with running the operation to build around Simmons and Embiid, but new Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has spent the last two days raving about his team's superstar "facilitator."

Perhaps, later on down the line, the Sixers could change their stance on the situation, but the front office would have to see a lot of evidence that proves Embiid and Simmons truly can't coexist on the court before Philly considers splitting them up. So, unless the Rockets are willing to take on anybody other than Simmons or Embiid, Harden is unlikely to land in Philly this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_