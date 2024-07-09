Sixers’ Second-Year Player Dominates First Game of 2024 Summer League
In Utah, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Summer League squad tipped off their run against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. En route to a Philadelphia victory, the Sixers saw an outstanding performance from their soon-to-be sophomore player, Ricky Council IV.
Council checked in for a little under 30 minutes of action on Monday night. The starting forward led his team on offense with 18 shots from the field. He knocked down half of his field goals.
From deep, Council let shots fly by attempting ten threes per game. He hit on 50 percent of his threes.
Council finished Monday’s victory with a game-high 29 points. He was a force in crunch time, scoring 19 of his points in the fourth quarter. The G League standout nearly notched a double-double in his first set of summer action this season by coming down with eight rebounds.
The young veteran helped the Sixers rally and achieve a 102-92 victory over OKC’s Summer League team.
Council entered the 2024 offseason as one of just a few Sixers locked in with a roster spot for next season. Last year, Council joined the 76ers as an undrafted prospect on a two-way deal. Towards the end of the regular season, Council’s showings with the Delaware Blue Coats helped him earn a promotion, landing a standard contract.
76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey made it clear that Council has a lot to prove in order to crack a spot in the Sixers’ rotation for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
The young forward still has a ton to prove in the Summer League, training camp, and preseason, but he’s off to a hot start. As long as Council can maintain a high level of play in the Summer League, he’ll keep the Sixers intrigued with his development, as they hope he pans out and becomes an everyday roleplayer in the league after going undrafted.