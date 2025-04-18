All 76ers

Sixers Select Illinois Basketball Star in 2025 NBA Mock Draft

In a recent mock draft, the Philadelphia 76ers are predicted to select an Illinois Basketball star.

Justin Grasso

Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) drives to the basket against Xavier forward Jerome Hunter (2) in an NCAA Tournament game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, March 21, 2025.
Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) drives to the basket against Xavier forward Jerome Hunter (2) in an NCAA Tournament game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, March 21, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

For the last two months, the Philadelphia 76ers have become a focal point of the 2025 NBA Draft as they slid down the Eastern Conference standings. If all goes right, they’ll end up with a top-six pick in the lottery, and get a shot to draft an incoming impact player.

In a recent mock draft from NBA Draft on SI, the Sixers were predicted to go with Illinois Basketball star Kasparas Jakucionis with the fifth-overall pick.

This selection comes after Cooper Flagg ends up with the Utah Jazz, Dylan Hardper lands on the Washington Wizards, Ace Bailey goes to the Charlotte Hornets, and VJ Edgecombe gets taken by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kasparas Jakucionis
Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) drives up to the basket as Xavier guard Dayvion McKnight (20) attempts to guard him during the second half of their first round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game on Friday March 21, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jakucionis hails from Lithuania, having overseas experience with multiple clubs. He played professionally for Perlas Vilnius in Lithuania and FC Barcelona in Spain.

NBA scouts received a large sample size of Kasparas Jakucionis from his freshman season at Illinois. This year, he played 33 games in the NCAA, being a full-time starter, seeing the court for 32 minutes per game.

During his freshman effort, Jakucionis made 44 percent of his shots with 32 percent shooting from three. He posted averages of 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

When it comes to first-round guards, Philly’s front office has hit on two out of three selections since the Daryl Morey era started in 2020. Tyrese Maxey proved to be an excellent choice when he was taken No. 21 overall out of Kentucky. This past draft, the Sixers found an intriguing role player in former Duke star, Jared McCain, with the 16th overall pick.

Jakucionis is viewed as one of the top incoming point guards. He recently confirmed his entry into the NBA Draft, going for the league at just 18 years old.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News