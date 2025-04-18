Sixers Select Illinois Basketball Star in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
For the last two months, the Philadelphia 76ers have become a focal point of the 2025 NBA Draft as they slid down the Eastern Conference standings. If all goes right, they’ll end up with a top-six pick in the lottery, and get a shot to draft an incoming impact player.
In a recent mock draft from NBA Draft on SI, the Sixers were predicted to go with Illinois Basketball star Kasparas Jakucionis with the fifth-overall pick.
This selection comes after Cooper Flagg ends up with the Utah Jazz, Dylan Hardper lands on the Washington Wizards, Ace Bailey goes to the Charlotte Hornets, and VJ Edgecombe gets taken by the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jakucionis hails from Lithuania, having overseas experience with multiple clubs. He played professionally for Perlas Vilnius in Lithuania and FC Barcelona in Spain.
NBA scouts received a large sample size of Kasparas Jakucionis from his freshman season at Illinois. This year, he played 33 games in the NCAA, being a full-time starter, seeing the court for 32 minutes per game.
During his freshman effort, Jakucionis made 44 percent of his shots with 32 percent shooting from three. He posted averages of 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists.
When it comes to first-round guards, Philly’s front office has hit on two out of three selections since the Daryl Morey era started in 2020. Tyrese Maxey proved to be an excellent choice when he was taken No. 21 overall out of Kentucky. This past draft, the Sixers found an intriguing role player in former Duke star, Jared McCain, with the 16th overall pick.
Jakucionis is viewed as one of the top incoming point guards. He recently confirmed his entry into the NBA Draft, going for the league at just 18 years old.