Sixers Set to Add Kentucky Forward After 2024 NBA Draft
The Philadelphia 76ers will add another player to the roster following the 2024 NBA Draft.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Sixers have agreed to a two-way contract with the Kentucky standout, Justin Edwards.
By landing with the 76ers, Edwards is set to return to his hometown after a season away from home.
Entering the NCAA, Edwards was a five-star prospect from Imhotep Charter. The Philadelphia-born forward was regarded as a top-five player in his class. He had offers from several major schools, and chose to attend the University of Kentucky.
Edwards entered his freshman season at Kentucky viewed as a potential lottery pick.
During the 2023-2024 NCAA season, Edwards made 32 appearances. He started in all but two of those matchups, averaging 21 minutes of action.
Edwards produced nearly nine points per game while making 49 percent of his field goals. From three, he knocked down 37 percent of his attempts. He grabbed 3.4 rebounds per game.
Following his freshman effort, Edwards’ chances of landing in the lottery slipped. Heading into the NBA Draft, he was viewed as a potential second-round pick. With the NBA Draft in the rearview, Edwards went through the two-day event without receiving a call to get selected.
Shortly after the second round concluded, the Sixers and Edwards agreed to a two-way contract. Edwards will have an opportunity to compete with the Sixers in the Summer League and will split time between the main roster and its G League affiliate for the 2024-2025 campaign.
Edwards becomes the third rookie added this offseason. On Wednesday, the Sixers selected Jared McCain out of Duke with the 16th overall pick. When they went on the clock for the 41st pick on Thursday, the Sixers took a chance on UCLA center, Adem Bona.
