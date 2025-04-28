Sixers Star Jared McCain Posts Recent Workout on Instagram
It’s been weeks since most Philadelphia 76ers players saw game action, but for Jared McCain, it’s been months.
Due to an unfortunate injury, McCain’s season ended prematurely. At this point, the soon-to-be-sophomore out of Duke is working on getting right before the Sixers gather for training camp in late September/early October.
On Sunday, McCain gave his 1.8 million followers on Instagram a look at one of his recent workouts. In the short reel, McCain laid out his plans for that day.
- Simple ball handling
- Form shooting to “get the touch back”
- “No jump” shots
- Working on expanding the range and wrist strength
McCain is coming off of knee surgery as a result of an injury he suffered on December 13, in a matchup against the Indiana Pacers. The young star guard was in the game for nearly 29 minutes. He checked out after scoring five points and dishing out three assists.
At the time of McCain’s surgery, he was an early favorite to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. Once it became official that McCain’s rookie campaign had concluded, the guard finished his run by posting averages of 15 points, two rebounds, and three assists. He shot 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc.
Following the early conclusion of his season, McCain made it clear he’s eager to get back to a normal NBA routine after a long road of recovery.
"I'm ready to get back out there," McCain said during his exit interview earlier this month. "I know everybody else wants to get back out there. You have to learn from what happened and keep going."