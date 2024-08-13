Sixers Veteran Confidently Makes Tyrese Maxey Prediction
With the 2024 Paris Olympics in the rearview, many assume that a handful of players from the roster won’t be back for the 2028 run in Los Angeles.
As Team USA built its roster, the core players involved were rumored to be putting together a “Last Dance” effort. Guys like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry, could certainly be out of the picture by then. That raised a valuable question on social media…
Who could make the 2028 roster?
The X account @BradeauxNBA put together a prediction, which included five players from this year’s run. After making a prediction of seven players, they asked who could be the other five?
Philadelphia 76ers veteran KJ Martin confidently predicted Tyrese Maxey could be one of them.
The former first-round pick struggled to carve out a consistent role with the Sixers during his rookie effort but he became a full-time starter by year two. Fast forward to his fourth season, and Maxey earned an All-Star nod, along with becoming the league’s Most Improved Player for his effort in 2023-2024.
Considering Maxey has improved in all areas each season since his rookie year, it’s easy to assume he’ll be able to grow into one of the NBA’s best guards.
Last year, Maxey averaged 26 points and six assists while shooting 45 percent from the field and 37 percent from three. In the playoffs, he produced nearly 30 points and seven assists per game while knocking down 40 percent of his threes.
At this stage in his career, Maxey is recognized as a franchise player for Philadelphia. While Joel Embiid remains the primary star, and the new addition of Paul George adds another productive star to the equation, Maxey shouldn’t be taking any backseats in 2024-2025.
As long as Maxey continues to play as well as he did last year, Martin’s prediction could very well become a reality in four years.
