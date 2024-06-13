Sixers Veteran Links With Former Philly Trade Acquisition for Workout
Veteran forward Nic Batum is in the gym working on his game ahead of the Olympic run this summer. The Philadelphia 76ers’ in-season acquisition is set to represent France on the International stage, and will square off against his teammate, Joel Embiid, who will don USA’s colors.
As Batum prepares for the run, he’s been spending time in the gym with a former member of the 76ers, Jalen McDaniels.
The 26-year-old just spent the previous season with the Toronto Raptors, a team he signed with during last summer’s free agency period.
Batum and McDaniels crossed paths back in 2019-2020. At the time, both were members of the Charlotte Hornets.
Batum was in the midst of his 12th season with the Hornets. He spent 22 games on the floor with Charlotte that year before getting waived in late November. After hitting the free agency market, Batum found a new home with the Los Angeles Clippers.
McDaniels was just a rookie at the time. The 2019 second-round pick out of San Diego State split time between the Hornets and their G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. He ended up playing out his first four seasons in Charlotte before getting traded at the deadline last year.
The Sixers brought in McDaniels as their most notable in-season acquisition in 2023. He appeared in 24 games, averaging 18 minutes in the regular season. During that time, McDaniels produced seven points while shooting 40 percent from three.
He appeared in eight playoff games for the Sixers. Unfortunately, his playing time was cut down as McDaniels’ lack of postseason experience showed during Philly’s 2023 playoff run.
The Sixers wouldn’t retain McDaniels. As a result, he signed a contract to join the Raptors, making 50 appearances for Toronto last year.
As for Batum, he joined the Sixers after seeing the court for three games in LA during the 2023-2024 season. Batum was a piece of the package in the James Harden blockbuster and garnered the most significant role of the bunch.
In 57 games, 38 of which were starts, Batum averaged six points on 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He also averaged four rebounds and two assists. In the playoffs, Batum remained an important piece in the rotation, averaging 28 minutes in six games. He produced six points while shooting 41 percent from three.
The 35-year-old’s future is unclear at this time. With his contract expiring this summer, Batum will be free to speak with any team when free agency opens. The Sixers are reportedly expected to make an offer to retain Batum. As we’ve learned with the McDanniels experience, an in-season trade doesn’t guarantee a return in free agency.