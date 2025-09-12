Sixers Veteran Viewed as Fringe Candidate for Hall of Fame
Last weekend, the Basketball Hall of Fame officially enshrined the class of 2025. As the search begins for the next batch of candidates to be immortalized, one writer broke down the case for one Philadelphia 76ers veteran.
After a lackluster tenure with the Miami Heat, veteran guard Kyle Lowry found himself on the move midway through the 2024 season. He was traded to the Charlotte Hornets, and then was bought out and free to sign wherever he chose. The Sixers, in need of point guard depth, decided to roll the dice on the former All-Star.
Lowry's arrival in Philadelphia was a homecoming for various reasons. First, he finally had the chance to play for his hometown team in the NBA. Also, Lowry once again found himself playing for head coach Nick Nurse.
Lowry made a strong first impression to close out the 2024 season, but injuries left him limited last year. Upon returning to the Sixers in free agency, he'll look to provide veteran leadership and championship experience off the bench.
In a recent column for ESPN, Zach Kram broke down multiple tiers of players when it comes to their Hall of Fame chances. Older stars like Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant are viewed as locks, while someone like Lowry finds himself in a different category.
The Sixers veteran found himself in the "Veterans on the bubble" group with players such as Jrue Holiday, DeMar DeRozan, Al Horford, and Kevin Love.
"Guards Lowry and Holiday have very similar cases, and while their raw stats might not look Hall-worthy, they should get boosts as consummate winners and respected all-around contributors," Kram wrote.
While they might not jump off the page, Lowry has racked up an impressive resumé in his two-decade -long career in the NBA. He is a six-time All-Star, received All-NBA honors in 2016, and helped deliver the Toronto Raptors a championship in 2019.
On top of this, Lowry's counting stats currently sit at 16,356 career points, 4,961 rebounds, 7,099 assists, and 1,499 steals.
Between his accolades, longevity, and stats, Lowry has a solid case to enter the Hall of Fame. Being one the NBA's top point guards at his peak also helps his case, but being on the cusp of getting in is a fair assessment. Only time will tell if Lowry is able to break through and see his name placed alongside the sport's greatest talents for the rest of history.