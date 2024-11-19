Tyler Herro's Playing Status for 76ers-Heat on Monday
Lately, the Miami Heat have been rolling with their star guard Tyler Herro on the injury report. According to the team, he’s been dealing with rotator cuff soreness.
Despite having a presence on the injury report, Herro hasn’t been known to take time off. With Miami having 11 games in the bag, the veteran guard has yet to miss a matchup this year.
Herro might be playing through a setback, but it hasn’t shown much in his numbers. Through the first 11 games of the season, the young veteran is scoring at a career-high pace.
Taking 17 shots per game, Herro is knocking down shots at a 50 percent clip. From three, Herro’s been dominating with 9.5 shots per game from long range, averaging 46 percent. He’s producing 25 points per game, which is a four-point jump compared to last season.
Lately, Herro has taken on more responsibility in the absence of the All-Star, Jimmy Butler. As Butler recovers from an ankle injury, he’s missed the last few games for Miami. Fortunately for the Heat, Herro has helped Miami go 2-1 in Butler’s absence.
The Heat head into their Monday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 5-7 record. They place eighth in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Charlotte Hornets.
Meanwhile, the Sixers have been one of the shockingly disappointing teams through the first ten-plus games of action. After taking on three losses in a row, including a road matchup against the Orlando Magic on Friday, the Sixers will take the court in Miami with a 2-10 record.
Once again, Herro is on the Heat injury report, but he is available and starting.
The Heat and the Sixers will tip at 7:30 PM ET.