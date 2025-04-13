Tyrese Maxey Finds Silver Lining From Rocky Sixers Season
Now, on the final day of the regular season, to say the Philadelphia 76ers came short of their expectations would be an understatement. Despite how things have unfolded over the past six months, Tyrese Maxey has managed to find one positive.
After acquiring Paul George and other notable veterans in the offseason, the Sixers envisioned competing for a championship in 2025. However, injuries ended up leaving the roster ravished for the majority of the year. The team's newly-formed big three rarely got to play alongside each other, resulting in the Sixers dropping to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
Prior to the regular season finale against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Maxey held his final media availability of the year. During his exit interview, the All-Star guard was asked if there were any silver linings was this disastrous 2025 campaign. Maxey managed to come up with one thing, that being that the team can really only go up from here after how things have unfolded.
"This is gonna sound bad, but the one positive that I do take away is the only way we can go from here is up," Maxey said pregame Sunday. "It gives us something to build to...If you are here next year, you should have a different type of edge about yourself."
Maxey was the last of the Sixers' trio to be shut down prematurely, officially being ruled out for the remainder of the season at the start of April. His fifth year in the league ended with 52 appearances and averages of 26.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 6.1 APG.
Unfortunately for Maxey, his offseason will start off with recovering from his finger injury. After that, the young guard seems poised the get the team and organization back on track to achieving their goals next season.