Tyrese Maxey Lands on Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report vs Spurs
As the Philadelphia 76ers gear up for their return to the court on Monday night, the team added its All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury report.
The Sixers are considering the guard “probable” to play. He is dealing with an illness currently.
If all goes well before tip-off, Maxey should be suited up for the 76ers on Monday night. They are looking to bounce back after a blowout loss on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On the first night of the back-to-back set against the Charlotte Hornets, Maxey picked up 37 minutes of action. The young guard knocked down 50 percent of his shots to score 23 points in the ten-point win over the Hornets.
Although the Sixers lost by 27 points the following night, Maxey hit on five of his ten threes to produce 27 points. Monday’s game will be a chance for Maxey to continue working on the progression of his shot after struggling early on in the season.
Prior to a hamstring injury, Maxey shot just 40 percent from the field in seven games. He was hitting threes at a 28 percent clip. His injury timeline lasted six games. Since then, Maxey has appeared in 13 games. His three-point percentage has been up to 36 percent throughout that stretch, as he averages 24 points and six assists per game.
When the Sixers faced the Spurs last season, Maxey had a career game. In an overtime thriller, the guard dropped 52 points while making 46 percent of his shots.
The Sixers look forward to having a fully healthy starting five against San Antonio on Monday as they hope to get back on a winning path.