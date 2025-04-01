All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey's Official Status for Sixers-Knicks

Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers are keeping up with a trend against the Knicks.

Jan 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
A new week is in play for the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, and they still don’t expect to have their star guard, Tyrese Maxey, on the court.

According to the official NBA injury report, Maxey is listed out against the New York Knicks. The trend remains alive as the Sixers’ playing days are numbered for the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Multiple injuries have sidelined Maxey lately. For several weeks, the veteran guard was dealing with a finger sprain, which affected his play throughout February and March.

During the Sixers’ March 3 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Maxey took a hard fall on his back in the third quarter. He went to the locker room after playing for 23 minutes and was soon ruled out for the remainder of the game.

For 15 games in a row, Maxey has been off the court. Lately, the star guard has been working out and is free of a back sprain, according to the injury report. Still, the finger issue is in play and preventing Maxey from getting back out on the floor.

While the masses assume that Maxey has played his final game for the Sixers this year, the team hasn’t ruled him out for the remainder of the year. The Sixers seem to be taking it day by day with the one-time All-Star.

Jan 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (20) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

At this point in the year, the Sixers are officially eliminated from playoff contention, which marks a first for Tyrese Maxey, who joined the Sixers in 2020. Including Tuesday’s action against the Knicks, the Sixers have just seven games left to play.

The Sixers and the Knicks will tip without Maxey at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

