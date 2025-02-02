Tyrese Maxey Posts Reaction to Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
Like most NBA fans, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey couldn’t believe the news on Saturday.
Days before the NBA trade deadline kicks in, the league was shaken up by one of the most shocking blockbuster deals in the history of the game.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks are parting ways with Luka Doncic.
The five-time NBA All-Star is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers to join fellow NBA superstar LeBron James. Doncic is joined in the deal by Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.
The Mavericks will pick up the veteran center Anthony Davis as a headliner in the deal. Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick from the Lakers will also head to Dallas.
As a third team in the deal, the Utah Jazz land Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 second-round pick from the Clippers, and a 2025 second-round pick from the Mavericks.
Considering the lack of hints of a potential blockbuster deal between the Lakers and the Mavs, Maxey and everybody else watching from afar couldn’t believe it.
@TyreseMaxey: HUH!!!!
The Sixers recently hosted the Lakers in what now becomes Anthony Davis’ final game wearing the purple and gold. Entering the matchup at the Wells Fargo Center, both teams were on a small hot streak.
Just 10 minutes into the game, the Lakers lost Davis to an injury. After the big man returned to the visiting team’s locker room, he was ruled out for the rest of the evening. Davis left the court with four points and two rebounds. Without him, the Lakers lost to Maxey and the Sixers by 14 points.
When the Lakers paid a visit to the Washington Wizards two nights later, Davis was inactive. Hours before the trade on Saturday, the Lakers visited the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. For the second game in a row, Davis was ruled out.
The Sixers will host the Mavericks on Tuesday. It’s unclear if the trade will be finalized and if Davis will be cleared to play or not.
As for the new-look Lakers, Maxey and the 76ers won’t get a crack at them this season. Back in November, the Sixers paid a visit to the Lakers for the first of two outings. Tuesday’s matchup was the final meeting of the year between them.
The Lakers will return to the court on Tuesday to take on the LA Clippers.
More 76ers on SI
Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision
76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup
76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract
Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News